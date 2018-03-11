Bachelor 'Robert Mueller' Can't Commit To Trump Collusion In Heart-Breaking 'SNL'

“Saturday Night Live” reimagined “Robert Mueller” in the painful finale of “The Bachelor” as a man who “can’t commit” to proving election collusion by Donald Trump with the Russians. And it’s so sad.

The cold open parodied Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s yanked proposal this week on the ABC reality show. Kate McKinnon’s Mueller tells contestant Becca Kufrin (Cecily Strong) that he can’t give her everything she wants, adding: “And I think you sense that.”

“So what, you don’t have Trump on collusion?” asks a nearly-panicked Strong.

“I’m telling you, I can’t commit to collusion,” says a crestfallen “Mueller.” The “Seychelles were amazing … but i keep thinking about ... obstruction.”

“So that’s it? He’s just going to be president? Oh my God, I have to wait two more years?”

“Honestly, probably six,” says McKinnon. “I mean it would be Pence. Do you want Pence?”

Strong asks Mueller if he has “any good news” for her.

“Do you own American Steel?” he asks, then throws Strong a bone: “At least the Kush is cooked!”