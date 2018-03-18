John Goodman's Angry Rex Tillerson Spews About Being Fired By A 'Moron' On 'SNL'

John Goodman returned to “Saturday Night Live” as booted secretary of state Rex Tillerson and got to shout “Trump is a moron” on national TV.

“It’s just crazy how one day you’re the CEO of Exxon, a $50 billion company, and the next day you get fired by a man who used to sell steaks in the mail,” Goodman’s Tillerson tells “Anderson Cooper” (Alex Moffat) before crushing the drinking glass in his hand.

“Call Jurassic Park, because the Rex-y is loose!”

It was the second week in a row that the cold open featured a spoof Cooper program, this time examining the Trump administration firings.

“Look at me, I still got a job,” says Kate McKinnon’s goofy, lizard-tongued Jeff Sessions.

When “Cooper” asks “Sessions” exactly why FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe was axed Friday, McKinnon explains: “Mr. McCabe was in clear violation because of his ... lack of candor … oh I don’t know, I can’t even dance around, Trump made me do it! McCabe, he saw to much.”

McKinnon adds: “I’m always down to clown, but this was sneaky, even for me. I’m just a simple man who wanted to make things bad for immigrants and now here I am taking away the pension of a Christian white.”

“Sessions” says if he goes, Donald Trump is going to launch special counsel Robert Mueller “right into space.”

Fred Armison’s Michael Wolff reveals, half-heartedly, that Trump is about to name his favorite TV detective, Adrian Monk, to the administration. And “SNL” alum Bill Hader pops up as briefly White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci to announce that Jared Kusher “is toast.” Wait, he adds, “is this being recorded?”