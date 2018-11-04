'Saturday Night Live' Hilariously Cranks Up Panic Over The Caravan

“Let’s find out what’s really happening with this caravan.” #SNL pic.twitter.com/qNsEBTssA0

“Saturday Night Live” pulled out all the stops in the cold open to mega-hype the tongue-in-cheek PANIC over the CARAVAN!

“Dozens, maybe millions” of illegal immigrants are “headed straight for you and your grandchildren,” warns a sober Kate McKinnon, playing Fox News’ Laura Ingraham.

Who’s in the caravan heading north to the U.S. border?

“Everyone you’ve ever seen in your nightmares,” Cecily Strong’s Jeanine Pirro tells McKinnon. “Its got Guatemalans, Mexicans, ISIS, the Menendez brothers, the 1990 Detroit Pistons, Thanos, and several Babadooks.”

It also has “hella” Middle Eastern Aladdins. “They took the very common direct flight from Iran to Guatemala, claimed their elephants as service animals, and rode them straight into Mexico,” warns Strong.

The horrifying scramble to get into America looks surprising like a zombie horde straight from a scene in the the film “World War Z” — with Brad Pitt.

“We believe he’s actually dating the caravan, which people are labeling the Bradavan,” says “Pirro.”

McKinnon launched the cold open with a dig at Donald Trump while defending hims against accusations that he’s a racist.

“Except for his words and actions throughout his life, how is he racist?” she asks. She also bemoans the fact that “white nationalism” is now considered “bad.”

There was also a ribbing for Alec Baldwin, who was arrested for assault Friday.

McKinnon touted an update on “disgraced former actor Alec Baldwin, seen here molesting a young Boy Scout.” A photo showed a scene from an infamous 1994 “SNL” sketch with Baldwin’s Boy Scout troop leader hitting on Adam Sandler’s Canteen Boy.