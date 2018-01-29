COMEDY
You Might Have Missed This Harsh 'SNL' Diss of Eagles And Patriots Fans

You gotta hear this one.

By Ron Dicker

Fans of the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles can probably expect resentment in some corners before Sunday’s Super Bowl, in part because they can misbehave at times.

That wasn’t lost on Colin Jost during “Saturday Night Live’s” Weekend Update. He zinged the big-game faithful with a supreme burn on Saturday night.

“The Philadelphia Eagles will face the New England Patriots in this year’s Super Bowl,” Jost said, “making it the first Super Bowl where the fans have even worse brain damage than the players.”

Ouch.

Check out Jost’s jab at 0:28 in the video above.

