'SNL' Music Video Encourages National Unity By Listing Things We All Hate

The country is said to be as divided as ever along political party lines. But there are things that can bring us together: stuff we all hate.

On this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live,” the cast got together for a singalong where, in the face of political division, they run through a list of things that we as human beings can all agree are terrible. From the words “moist” and “crotch” to bees that follow you around and people who say “the book was better.”