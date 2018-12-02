“Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends,” Che said.

Jost added, “President Bush was famously a very warm and gracious man who understood the power in being able to laugh at yourself.”

Throughout Bush’s presidency, Dana Carvey portrayed him on “SNL,” satirizing the cadence of his speech and his hand gestures.

On Saturday night, the show played a compilation of Carvey’s impressions, along with a rebuttal from Bush.