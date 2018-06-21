“Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson wasted no time before confirming Wednesday night on “The Tonight Show” that he is engaged to singer Ariana Grande.

“You know you didn’t have to get engaged to Ariana Grande to come on our show,” Jimmy Fallon said to start his interview of Davidson.

“But I did, though,” Davidson replied.

“I feel like I won a contest,” he added.

Davidson said that when he walks down the street other guys tip their hats to him.

“Some dude comes up to me and says, ‘Yo, man, you, like, gave me hope.’”