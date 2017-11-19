'SNL' Skewers Former Cast Member Al Franken

“Weekend Update” co-host Colin Jost and Michael Che didn’t cut “Saturday Night Live” veteran Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) any slack over accusations he forcibly kissed and groped journalist Leeann Tweeden in 2006.

“Now I know this photo looks bad,” says Jost showing a picture of a gleeful Franken reaching for Tweeden’s breasts as she sleeps. “But remember it also is bad.” Jost concedes the photo was taken before Franken ran for the Senate — but also “after he was a sophomore in high school.” It’s“pretty hard to be like ‘Oh, c’mon he didn’t know any better, he was only 55,’” Jost added.

Franken, a former writer and performer for “SNL,” was blasted in a tweet by Trump who called him “Al Frankenstein,” which in turn triggered a tweet storm against the president, who has been accused by several women of sexual misconduct. As for Trump, Franken and Roy Moore — Michael Che said he thinks they’re “all bitches.”

What to do when you’re feeling blue about the current situation? Bring back Barack Obama, sang “SNL” host Chance the Rapper in another sketch. He belted out a plaintive R&B song to the former president with Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd, pleading with Obama to come back to the White House.

“Every night I turn the TV on and cry, and I cry, and I cry. I say why?” mourns Chance. “I feel like we’re all gonna die. So come back Barack.”