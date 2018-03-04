'SNL' Spoofs Oscars, Flames Hollywood Sex Harassment With 'Grabbies' Awards

Just in time for the Oscars “Saturday Night Live” unveiled the Grabbies, mock awards for bad behavior by Hollywood’s “Academy of Sexual Harassment and Misconduct.”

The riff on the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements included a “pair of hands” statuette. Winners are picked in categories including “Most Open Robe,” “Best Animated Grope” and the “Cecil B. Molestin Lifetime Achievement Award.”

“I’m sure excited, and as a man, I’m nervous,” said Beck Bennett, playing a red carpet host with Cecily Strong in the sketch. He’s swapped out later for bad behavior by Chris Redd, who is also switched for the same thing.

“It’s really upsetting to be here tonight,” admitted Alex Moffat playing a nominee for the “Handsiest Actor.” He admits he’s in a tough category; the “competition is so stiff.”

“SNL” host Charles Barkley played a nominee up for “Best Non-Apology,” who initially urged women to come forward about sex harassment.

But when he was accused, what did he do to his accuser? “I called her a lying troll and had my lawyer post her home address,” he explained. And no, the pin on his lapel did not say “I’m With Her;” it said: “I’m With Herpes.”

“This is such a huge moment for you, you must be so ashamed,” Strong told Pete Davison, playing another potential Grabbie winner.

“You’d think so but no,” he replied.

Fans’ response was mixed on Twitter. Some absolutely loved the sketch. Others thought it wasn’t right to goof on Hollywood’s sexual harassment history.

The Grabbies looks more entertaining than the Oscars #SNL — G$ (@PrinceG3) March 4, 2018

brilliant writing and social commentary on #SNL tonight, whoever came up with The Grabbies is a genius @nbcsnl — David Block (@dave_tvnyc) March 4, 2018

The Grabbies Award bit on #SNL was too awkward and too inappropriate. It's kind of like rape jokes... DON'T GO THERE!... especially not for a 2-minute skit over and over again! — Quadrants4Change (@Quadrant4change) March 4, 2018