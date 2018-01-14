'Saturday Night Live' Can't Use Language As Bad As Trump's

Though the “Saturday Night Live” cast was under NBC’s constraints regarding the use of inappropriate language when talking about Donald Trump — they quickly ignored the rules.

Cast members skewered Trump’s reported comments about immigrants from “shithole” countries. They had been instructed by the network to say “s-hole” when referring to the president’s remarks, according to “Weekend Update” co-host Colin Jost.

In one bit, Jost quipped about a fantasy sequel to Michael Wolff’s bombshell book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House. The sequel is called S―hole Countries.

“That’s what NBC asked us to say, by the way, ‘s―holes,’” Jost told viewers. “Even though the president can say shithole ... oops.”

He added: “I feel bad for parents at this point with young children. Every word you tell your kid not to say, they can be like, ‘But the president gets to say it.’”

“Update” co-host and co-head writer Michael Che backed Jost up with his own ‘shithole’ joke.

Interestingly, the issue about language came up during the same episode in which guest host Sam Rockwell accidentally dropped an uncensored f-bomb. In the scene, Rockwell, playing a science teacher in a spoof of PBS kids show, gets frustrated with two cast members playing children (Cicely Strong and Mikey Day) in his classroom. “You can’t be this fucking stupid,” he snapped in an improvised line. The audience laughed as Rockwell instantly put his hand to his mouth and stammered, “I’m sorry .. but.” Strong put her fingers in her ears, but the sketch proceeded as if nothing was amiss.

It was the first F flub since NBC began streaming the program live in the spring. But the word was scrubbed, as was ‘shithole,’ from the West coast feed, which has a slightly longer delay, Variety reported.

Rockwell joins a handful of guests and cast members who have uttered the f-bomb on “Saturday Night Live.”

Prince, Samuel Jackson, Paul Schaffer, Kristen Stewart and Stephen Tyler have all let her rip. Cast members Charles Rocket (in 1981) and Jenny Slate (2009) were both fired after their gaffes.