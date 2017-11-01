‘SNL’ Sketch From 1998 Foreshadows Trump’s Obsession With Hillary

With this in mind, we recalled a little-known “Saturday Night Live” sketch from 1998, in which Will Ferrell plays a “sore winner,” politician Mack North. North, after winning the election, continues to run attack ads against his opponent, Fred Peete, played by Chris Parnell.

In a second ad from the recurring sketch, Mack North stalks Fred Peete in a Target parking lot to find out why he has money for his kid’s private school education and a fancy chiropractor, but no money to buy post-election ads.

“And don’t tell me the campaign is over!” yells Ferrell.

And in a third ad, Mack North impersonates former opponent Fred Peete with a crudely constructed mask as a way of getting Peete to own up to how much of a loser he is.

You can’t help but hear Donald Trump, in Will Ferrell’s Mack North character, yelling, “Admit it, Hillary, you’re a loser and you lost the election! Why won’t you respond to these claims that you lost? What are you hiding??”