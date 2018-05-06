Glover And 'Friendos' Spoof Migos In Rap Group Therapy Session On 'SNL'

Ever get stuck in the middle of a rap and find there’s some things that have to be worked out?

That was the idea in a “Saturday Night Live” sketch featuring a parody rap group a la Migos starring the night’s host and Atlanta star Donald Glover, Chris Redd and Kenan Thompson as members of “Friendos.”

They had to stop their music mid-video to work out some ... issues. So they headed to a group therapy session with Dr. Angela Anderson, played by Cicely Strong. There they talked about deflection, emotional conflict, an ice-cream-colored Lambo and a breakthrough.

Rapper A$AP Rocky made a cameo at the end, waiting for his own turn in therapy.