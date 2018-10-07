COMEDY
A Real Emergency: Presidential Alerts Read Like Trump's Tweets In 'SNL' Spoof

"Warning: White men are under attack!"
By Mary Papenfuss

Saturday Night Live” hilariously mocked the new presidential alert system by making the emergency warnings sound suspiciously like  tweets from Donald Trump.

The same idea inspired Twitter users after the system was tested Wednesday.

The “SNL” sketch was presented as an ad for a cheap cell phone service, Cricket Wireless. In one scene, Kate McKinnon, playing a jogger, gets this “emergency” message: “Presidential Alert: Failing New York Times says I cheated on taxes. Duh! It’s called being smart!” 

Aidy Byrant reads this message at home: “Puerto Rico is fine now! I guess the paper towels worked!” Another alert sent out to the public: “Warning: White men are under attack.”

The best selling point for Cricket Wireless and its “awful service” is that its phones don’t get presidential alerts.

Check it out in the video above.

