'Saturday Night Live' Trolls The Stiff, Boring Democrats

“Saturday Night Live” has caught a glimpse of a possible Democratic future, and it’s not a pretty sight . There’s frozen-faced Rep. Nancy Pelosi (Kate McKinnon) and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Cecily Strong) of California, there’s Hillary — again — the predictable Chuck Schumer (Alex Moffat), and a goofy Tim Kaine (Mikey Day) gleefully speaking Spanish.

“We’re back, baby,” intones Feinstein in the skit posing as a message ad from the Democratic National Committee.

“You love our fresh new ideas delivered by fresh new faces by people like me, Nancy Pelosi,” says McKinnon, whose lips move, but nothing else. Joe Biden (played in a surprise cameo by Jason Sudeikis) pops up, and Bernie Sanders (Larry David) reminds us: “And I’m still around, too!”

Next time up at bat, though, Pelosi and Feinstein concede, “We can’t just appeal to coastal elites.” The Dems will have to think of the “mouth breathers from Wisconsin” and the “window lickers from Ohio.” And they’ll focus on jobs, “like converting Confederate monuments into statues of prominent lesbian poets,” notes Pelosi.

McKinnon, who so soulfully sang “Hallelujah” on “SNL” after Hillary Clinton lost the presidential election last year, appears again as Clinton. She’s hoping for “another chance for me ... Just one more chance. And maybe one more chance after that.”

“I thought she was dead,” says Leslie Jones’ Donna Brazile.

The crew concludes with: “The Dems are back,” with every ounce of energy they can muster.

Brazile: “I will destroy all this.”

The ad is “paid for by Mark Cuban for Republican president.”