'Clap-Back Pelosi' And 'I Say What I Meme AOC' Headline 'Women Of Congress' On 'SNL'

“Saturday Night Live” paid homage to the women of Congress in a high-energy sketch inspired by ... dare we say it ... “Charlie’s Angels.”

“Once upon a time there were women,” a narrator gushes as the bit begins. “Then there were fed-up women, then they became congresswomen.

They “fight crime, they right wrongs, they wear white but they’re not all white, and we love them. They’re the women of Congress!”

Kate McKinnon as “Madam Clap-Back” House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi zooms along on a Jet Ski in her introduction. (“I’m so woke I can’t close my eyes,” McKinnon says.)

“I say what I meme” New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Melissa Villaseñor) declares: “You’re trying to rip apart my Green New Deal? I will dog-walk you.”

The night’s host — and musical guest — Halsey appears as Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, who repeats an earlier — real life — call to “Impeach the motherfucker,” adding: “Bitch.”

The crew — all in white — is congratulated in a phone call from “Donald Trump,” who sounds suspiciously like Alec Baldwin.