'SNL's Cecily Strong Says Melania Likes Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump

With “Saturday Night Live” on hiatus for NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics, we’re going to have to wait to get our weekly dose of Alec Baldwin’s portrayal of President Donald Trump. And that apparently includes the first lady.

Baldwin himself has said he heard rumors that Melania Trump enjoys his impression of the president. But now that claim is backed up by cast member Cecily Strong, who told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” that she also was told Melania likes Baldwin’s take on the president.