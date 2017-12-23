Snoop Dogg DJ’s at SparkleCOIN’s LA Gala to Celebrate $15 million ICO

Celebrity rapper and entertainer Snoop Dogg was spotted in LA last week DJ’ing and celebrating SparkleCOIN’s recent initial coin offering (ICO) success. Snoop is the latest celebrity to associate with a blockchain company and cryptocurrency, joining the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Paris Hilton. A recent report places 2017 ICO funds raised at over $4 billion, making it one of the most popular fundraising vehicles in decades.

At the event, Snoop was not directly promoting the coin, but rather the recipient of 1,500 SparkleCOINS, worth approximately $55,000 at the time of the donation. The donation was given to the Snoop Youth Football League, a non-profit charitable organization that since 2005 has served inner-city children ages five to 13, fostering values of good sportsmanship, respect for self and others, and academics.

“I appreciate and accept this kind gesture on behalf of my football league,” said Snoop Dogg.

SparkleCOIN is one of the more interesting companies in the blockchain space. Besides raising $15 million in contributions, they are the first cryptocurrency to reach a double digit value within an ICO period. At the time of the event, one SparkleCOIN was valued at $37 and will be immediately listed on VCoin Exchange on December 22, 2017. This was largely due to having most of the technical components in place prior the the ICO.

“SparkleCOIN built their Blockchain platform before launching their ICO. We are working with numerous companies on their ICO’s, and SparkleCOIN is light years ahead of them. I wouldn’t be surprised if SparkleCOIN doubles in the first 30 days,” said Daniel Sloan, Sr. VP of Blockchain Services and Investments at BlockchainSaw, LLC.

VCoin Exchange is described as part of a managed ecosphere that provides liquidity and instant trading with other traditional and crypto currencies. Investors in the space are feeling confident that the technology behind SparkleCOIN and veteran team could help produce a valuable asset to the economy.