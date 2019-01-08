Snoop Dogg has delivered a blistering message to supporters of the president and urged federal workers affected by the ongoing partial government shutdown not to vote for Donald Trump in 2020.

“Fuck everybody down with Donald Trump,” the rapper said in a video shared to Instagram.

Snoop said there “ain’t no fucking way in the world” that federal employees who are currently working without pay “can vote for Donald Trump when he come back up again.”

“If y’all do vote for him, y’all some stupid motherfuckers,” he added.

Check out the video here:

Snoop also vented about federal employees “being treated fucking unfairly” during the shutdown. He added that “punk motherfucker” Trump, who has said the shutdown may continue for months or years if Democrats do not cave to his demands for federal funding for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, didn’t care.

“Look what he do. He just don’t give a fuck. Y’all honest, blue-collar hard-working people and suffering,” said Snoop.

In November, Snoop conducted a mini-protest against Trump when he smoked a blunt in front of the White House: