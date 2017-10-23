Snoop Dogg is bashing President Donald Trump again, this time over the NFL anthem controversy.

Snoop’s new album, “Make America Crip Again,” isn’t due out until October 27, but audio of the title track has already been released. In the song, the rapper complains that quarterback Colin Kaepernick — the NFL player who first took a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality — has been blackballed.

“The president said he wants to make America great again. Fuck that shit, we gon’ make America Crip again,” he raps.

Snoop told CNN that he referred to the notorious Los Angeles gang because it was founded to be the “reflection of the Black Panthers,” who “looked after kids, provided after-school activities, fed them and stepped in as role models and father figures.”

“Certain people feel like we should make America ‘great again,’ but that time they’re referring to always takes me back to separation and segregation, so I’d rather make America Crip again,” Snoop added. “What I mean by that is, in my lifetime, that’s when young black men in impoverished areas organized to help their communities and to take care of their own because society basically left them for dead.”

This is not the first time Snoop has taken on Trump. Earlier this year, he released a music video showing him aiming a gun at a clown in a blonde wig and wearing a blue suit. When he pulled the trigger a tiny banner unfurled from the gun barrel saying: “Bang.”

The video took place in a world of clowns in which a clown officer kills a family-man clown, played by actor Michael Rapaport. The video ended with a Trump-like bozo in chains and surrounded by a cloud of marijuana smoke.

Trump’s lawyer claimed the “disgusting” scene showed an “assassination attempt on a president,” and said Snoop owed the president an apology. The president also responded, via Twitter:

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

Snoop didn’t apologize.

No word from the White House yet on Snoop’s latest track.