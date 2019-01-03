Snoop Dogg Wants To Adopt This Abandoned Dog Named Snoop, And It Needs To Happen

Snoop Dogg is making one abandoned pup a very good offer.
The 47-year-old rapper told the Daily Star that, like many others, he was heartbroken after watching surveillance footage from Dec. 17 in which a Staffordshire bull terrier is seen being abandoned by a man in Staffordshire, England. In the video, which has gone viral since it was posted on Christmas Eve, one can see the dog realize he’s being left behind and chase after the person’s car.
The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, a charity that promotes animal welfare in England and Wales, rescued the dog and named him Snoop.
Now the “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” star wants to relocate the pooch from across the pond to sunny Los Angeles.
“There is always room for another dog in Casa de Snoop,” he told the Daily Star. “If he really needed a home then he has one with us.”
Snoop Dogg is definitely not the only person who has expressed interest in adopting Snoop the dog.
Rachel Butler, who works as a regional manager for the RSPCA and released the video, told People that Snoop isn’t up for adoption yet because an RSPCA investigation into the abandonment is ongoing.
“However, we have had scores of people wanting to rehome him so we are certain he will not be waiting long for a new home,” she told the magazine.
But she said that for the time being, the dog is doing just fine.
“Snoop is currently staying at private kennels and I’m happy to say that he is doing really well and is getting a lot of fuss and attention from staff there,” Butler told People. “He is a lovely friendly dog and a lot of people have fallen in love with him!”