Snoop Dogg Wants To Adopt This Abandoned Dog Named Snoop, And It Needs To Happen

Snoop Dogg is making one abandoned pup a very good offer.

The 47-year-old rapper told the Daily Star that, like many others, he was heartbroken after watching surveillance footage from Dec. 17 in which a Staffordshire bull terrier is seen being abandoned by a man in Staffordshire, England. In the video, which has gone viral since it was posted on Christmas Eve, one can see the dog realize he’s being left behind and chase after the person’s car.

PLEASE RT! We have CCTV footage of a man callously dumping a dog in Stoke-on-Trent. The distressed dog chases after the car as it drives away. Please help @RSPCA_official find the man responsible. Awful that someone can do this! The dog is thankfully ok and now safe pic.twitter.com/AW8HNvVwdQ — Rachel Butler RSPCA 🐾🐶🐦 (@RachRSPCA) December 24, 2018

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, a charity that promotes animal welfare in England and Wales, rescued the dog and named him Snoop.

#Snoop the Staffie found dumped in Trentham is getting lots of fuss at the @RSPCA_official whilst they get him ready for rehoming- more on Snoop on @BBCRadioStoke tomorrow from 7! pic.twitter.com/n5JToTTR3J — Jennie Aitken (@jen_aitken) January 3, 2019

Now the “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” star wants to relocate the pooch from across the pond to sunny Los Angeles.

“There is always room for another dog in Casa de Snoop,” he told the Daily Star. “If he really needed a home then he has one with us.”

Snoop Dogg is definitely not the only person who has expressed interest in adopting Snoop the dog.

Rachel Butler, who works as a regional manager for the RSPCA and released the video, told People that Snoop isn’t up for adoption yet because an RSPCA investigation into the abandonment is ongoing.

“However, we have had scores of people wanting to rehome him so we are certain he will not be waiting long for a new home,” she told the magazine.

Snoop was discovered by a passerby after being abandoned by the roadside, and is recovering in our care. He's a super sweet boy who loves being around people, and as he's not yet available for rehoming, he's been enjoying some scrumptious snuggles with our animal centre staff😍🐶 pic.twitter.com/9WAUfzYnEm — RSPCA (England & Wales) (@RSPCA_official) January 2, 2019

But she said that for the time being, the dog is doing just fine.