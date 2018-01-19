WEIRD NEWS
Man Pranks Police With DeLorean Made From Snow

As jokes go, this one's pretty chill.

A Montreal man pulled a fast one on local police this month when he created a replica of the DeLorean sports car seen in the movie “Back To The Future.”

Simon Laprise built the icy imitation in a snow removal zone outside his home, according to CBS affiliate WGCL. 

A police officer was fooled by the car and called another cop for support, MSN.com reports. 

They eventually realized it was a fake and gave Laprise a faux parking ticket, which CBS Los Angeles said translates to, “You made our night hahahahaha :)

The prank might have warmed the hearts of the police officers, but sanitation workers reportedly plowed down the snow-DeLorean the next day.

HuffPost
