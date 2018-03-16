Edward Snowden Takes On Liz Cheney Over Torture Links To Trump's Pick For CIA

Liz Cheney was also criticized after she appeared to explain the benefits of “enhanced” interrogation tactics to Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.). McCain’s daughter, Meghan, snapped back on Thursday: “My father doesn’t need torture explained to him.” McCain was imprisoned in Hanoi during the Vietnam War for more than five years.

After Trump named Haspel as his pick for the CIA, John McCain said that the CIA torture of al Qaeda suspects in the wake of 9/11 was one of the “darkest chapters in American history.”