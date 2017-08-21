So, Chris Christie Is No Longer A Candidate For This Sought-After Post

This controversial armchair quarterback says he benched himself.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Sunday disputed a report that New York sports radio station WFAN removed him as a candidate to replace iconic host Mike Francesa.

The governor, who has filled in at the station and was known to be in line for a possible full-time gig, told outlets in a statement that he was the one who pulled the plug on his jock-talk prospects.

“After considering the other options that I have been presented with for post-gubernatorial employment, I declined their request to do additional shows,” Christie said. “I made station executives aware that while I would be happy to continue to fill in ... when available, that they should no longer consider me as a candidate interested in any job at WFAN when I leave the governorship. I made that clear to them prior to leaving for my family vacation two weeks ago.”

Citing anonymous sources from WFAN, the New York Daily News on Saturday reported that the station gave Christie the boot from consideration after Francesa is expected to leave in December. The station had earlier indicated interest in the governor.

Christie recently made news for a run-in with a fan at a Milwaukee Brewers game.