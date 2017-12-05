Kim Kardashian Just Set A Match To Her Feud With Taylor Swift

And things were going so well.

But, of course, sleeping celebrity feuds don’t lie, so the reality TV star essentially just set a match and watched it all burn behind her à la Angela Bassett in “Waiting To Exhale.”

The same day Swift revealed her cover for British Vogue, Kardashian threw it back on Instagram to husband Kanye West’s highly controversial “Famous” music video. You know, the one where he placed nude wax figures of famous types like Taylor Swift, Donald Trump, Rihanna and Chris Brown in bed together with himself and Kardashian.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 4, 2017 at 3:51pm PST

The line in West’s song ― “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex” ― set off the latest spat between Team Swift and Team Kanye when Swift said she “cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.”

Kardashian later refuted Swift’s account and backed it up with some damaging Snapchat receipts of a phone conversation between the rapper and the pop star, in which she wholeheartedly approves parts of the lyric.

Well, Swifties didn’t take too kindly to Kim’s Instagram shade and sounded the battle cry to swarm her comments with rat emojis.

Kim Kardashian

Like, a lot of them, and even on Kardashian’s other posts.

Kim Kardashian

The strategy is similar to the one Kardashian’s fans have used to target Swift in the past, when they flooded her social media accounts with snakes. Remember, snakes eat rats for breakfast.

Swifties then retaliated with snakes of their own, which apparently prompted Kardashian to block the emoji from her Instagram.

The “Reputation” singer, of course, turned the attack into one of the driving themes of her new album, dressing up as the queen of snakes in the music video for the single “Look What You Made Me Do.”