So Much More Comes to Life at the DowntownDC Holiday Market

Jewelers, crafters, candy makers and other artisans from around the world and the District spend the year making one-of-a-kind items for the DowntownDC Holiday Market. Now they are getting ready to showcase “so much more” at the 13th Annual DowntownDC Holiday Market, which will kick off on Black Friday (Nov. 24) and run for four weeks, until Saturday, Dec. 23.

So Much More at the DowntownDC Holiday Market means:

· The largest number of curated, homemade items (over 180) than ever before.

· Your chance to experience one of the nation’s best holiday markets.

· A community celebration of #GivingTuesday on Tuesday, Nov. 28, beginning at noon with community leaders, nonprofits and the Catalogue for Philanthropy: Greater Washington as they mark the annual day for online giving. Market vendors will offer samples to #GivingTuesday supporters and guitarist Jim Stephanson will perform.

The DowntownDC Holiday Market will once again be located on F Street between 7th and 9th Streets NW outside the National Portrait Gallery and Smithsonian American Art Museum. The hours will be noon–8 p.m. daily. The DowntownDC Holiday Market draws an estimated 25,000 customers each day from the city, region and world.

The market is produced by Diverse Markets Management (DMM) in partnership with the DowntownDC Business Improvement District (BID).

“We are proud to once again host this market as it adds so much to our community. People who live, work and visit DowntownDC tell us how much they appreciate returning to this unique outdoor market year after year to take in the sights, sounds and scents of the season,” said Neil Albert, president and executive director of the DowntownDC BID. “Finding gifts for those special people in your life has become more difficult and the DowntownDC Holiday Market is a great answer to that dilemma,” said Mike Berman, president of DMM and manager of the DowntownDC Holiday Market. “The market is a return to a simpler time, when you could meet the people who actually made the gifts and take it home immediately without worrying about shipping costs and delays.”

New So Much More items available at this year’s DowntownDC Holiday Market include:

High-quality local gifts from iconsDC, named by Destination DC as one of DC's top 10 homegrown businesses.

Handcrafted bags from Quavaro from Leon, Mexico.

Unique specialty chocolates from Chocoidea of Germany.

Neckties turned into bowties by Legendary Bowties.

Some of the returning vendors include Stio Design, which features locally handcrafted one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces; The Mouse Works and its fun, fanciful handmade fleece clothing; and printmaker Katherine Watson, who creates block printed paper goods and gift cards.

DowntownDC Holiday Market Dollars (gift certificates) are also available. For more information about the market, visit www.downtownholidaymarket.com or follow the market on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.