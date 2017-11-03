So You Want To Be an Actor? Tasha Smith Has You Covered

Smith is Bringing Her Sought After Actors Workshop to New York.

Tasha Smith TSAW

So you want to be an actor and not just an actor but a successful actor right? Highly acclaimed popular Director and Actress, Tasha Smith has you covered. Smith is one person who can propel actors into that space in which they are able to really master their roles and grow in their field. By providing the necessary education and psychology behind the art of acting, she has been able to transform elusive dreams into reality. If you’re in that space where you feel discouraged about your career don’t give up. Do what it takes to master your craft.

“A doctor doesn’t become a doctor overnight,” says Smith. “They put in the education and work that is required to become a doctor and that’s how you have to look at this profession,” Smith who we all love in the Tyler Perry films, sitcoms and on Empire just happens to be one of the industry’s best acting coaches in the business.

“Tasha has trained many actors and stars in TV and film making her an attractive candidate as a Director too, said Producer, Keith Neal whose company, Swirl Films produced the Smith directed ratings –breaking movie, “When Love Kills.” Smith is now giving everyone outside of L.A the opportunity to connect and train with her through her TSAW workshops. Imagine having the door open for you and all you have to do is show up and learn. Now that’s how you take your craft seriously. For Smith, her classes give her the opportunity to share, connect and empower actors outside of the Hollywood realm.

“I’ve been teaching acting for 15 years and I have my own school in Sherman Oaks,” said Smith. “I decided to travel with my workshops because I had a lot of actors hitting me up saying we really want to work with you but we can’t get to L.A so I decided to bring the workshop to them. It’s a three day workshop that deals with technique, instrumental exercises, and scene studies. I have a whole plan and syllabus that we go through for three days and we’re in that theater for at least eight hours a day. For me it really is important to empower other actors but then at the same time--- as a director I get empowered too. I get the opportunity to exercise my instrument in communicating with the actors and developing characters. It’s a training ground for me as well. “

Our pop culture has been so seduced by the glitz and glamour of Hollywood and film since its inception that people do forget that the reality of this dream is entrenched in massive hard work, training and the ability to grow from rejection. Maybe its the lights, the fame or the illusion of love that comes with stardom that drives so many people to pursue a career in acting? Maybe it’s an innate ability to express oneself or the love of theatrical arts that draws people in. We don’t really know why the love of acting and stardom runs so deep in our society but the path to get there like Smith shared is no easy task. Smith warns that people shouldn’t just be attracted to pursue acting because of the outside factors because things are not always what they seem.

“It’s a lot of hard work. You really have to love this business and understand first and foremost that it is a business and a profession that requires a lot of training. You have to be focused about the longevity of your tasks. You have to work to work and always think I’m working to work. I’m working actively to work actively. Sometimes young people come on to the scene and assume they are going to get overnight success because of instagram and youtube. No it doesn’t work like that. You have to be consistent, relentless and persevere in order to maintain your sense of faith in this industry.”