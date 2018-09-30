Soccer Star Cristiano Ronaldo Calls Rape Allegation 'Fake News'

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has denied a rape allegation from 2009 that was reported in Germany’s weekly news publication Der Spiegel on Friday.

“What they said today: Fake, fake news,” Ronaldo, 33, said in a video posted on Instagram. “They want to promote by my name. It’s normal. They want to be famous. It’s part of the job. I’m a happy man and all good.”

Der Spiegel said that Kathryn Mayorga of Las Vegas accused him of raping her nine years ago, when she was 25, in a hotel room. She said that she had agreed to an out-of-court settlement with him in which she was paid $375,000 and she agreed not to talk about her accusation.

Mayorga, now 34, has a new lawyer and the Las Vegas police have reopened the case, according to news reports. She has also filed a civil suit to have the nondisclosure agreement thrown out.

Ronaldo’s lawyer, Christian Schertz, says the soccer star plans to sue Der Spiegel for “moral damages.”