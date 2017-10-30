8 Stories That Will Resonate If You Have Social Anxiety

Have you ever felt like a shadow walking amongst the masses? I have. And if I’m being completely honest, those are the times when I feel most at peace. The times when you’re on your own and nobody acknowledges you are the most freeing and less vulnerable times. But when is this feeling considered too much? Is there such a thing as too much alone time? Yes. Yes, there is. And one way of knowing when you’ve gone too long without any personal connection or interaction, is when you start questioning whether your separation from the rest of the world is somehow affecting your ability to function as a regular human being.