Ryan Biddulph, Contributor
Blogger, Author and World Traveler at Blogging From Paradise

Social Media Engagement Done the Right Way with Alonzo Pichardo

01/08/2018 05:01 pm ET

Let’s face it; most bloggers totally screw up social media.

My friend Alonzo Pichardo and I had a nice chat about how to effectively engage on social media sites.

We list simple, practical tips for:

  • engaging effectively on social media sites
  • developing a generous mindset on social
  • how to humanize yourself and your brand on social media
  • why you should avoid the common social media hot plate topics of politics and religion

This is a fun video which has already registered almost 3,000 views in well under 24 hours.

Click the play button and enjoy:

Online Success Chat Podcast Coming Soon

I am super excited to announce that we will be hosting a podcast - coming soon - based on these same online success chats.

We grabbed the domain name and are in the process of prepping for a fun time spreading the word on another platform.

As a test, Alonzo uploaded one of our video chats to Sound Cloud.

I checked the stats a few moments ago for this test podcast:

  • 23,300 plays
  • 400 likes
  • 22 comments

as of the upload date 17 days ago.

If you haven’t listened to this first episode you can do so here:

Learn more about Alonzo and the services he offers here:

Alonzo Pichardo Dot Com

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
Social Media Engagement Done the Right Way with Alonzo Pichardo

CONVERSATIONS