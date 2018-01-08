Social Media Engagement Done the Right Way with Alonzo Pichardo

Let’s face it; most bloggers totally screw up social media.

My friend Alonzo Pichardo and I had a nice chat about how to effectively engage on social media sites.

We list simple, practical tips for:

engaging effectively on social media sites

developing a generous mindset on social

how to humanize yourself and your brand on social media

why you should avoid the common social media hot plate topics of politics and religion

This is a fun video which has already registered almost 3,000 views in well under 24 hours.

Click the play button and enjoy:

Online Success Chat Podcast Coming Soon

I am super excited to announce that we will be hosting a podcast - coming soon - based on these same online success chats.

We grabbed the domain name and are in the process of prepping for a fun time spreading the word on another platform.

As a test, Alonzo uploaded one of our video chats to Sound Cloud.

I checked the stats a few moments ago for this test podcast:

23,300 plays

400 likes

22 comments

as of the upload date 17 days ago.

If you haven’t listened to this first episode you can do so here: