Social Media Engagement Done the Right Way with Alonzo Pichardo

Let’s face it; most bloggers totally screw up social media.
My friend Alonzo Pichardo and I had a nice chat about how to effectively engage on social media sites.
We list simple, practical tips for:
- engaging effectively on social media sites
- developing a generous mindset on social
- how to humanize yourself and your brand on social media
- why you should avoid the common social media hot plate topics of politics and religion
This is a fun video which has already registered almost 3,000 views in well under 24 hours.
Click the play button and enjoy:
Online Success Chat Podcast Coming Soon
I am super excited to announce that we will be hosting a podcast - coming soon - based on these same online success chats.
We grabbed the domain name and are in the process of prepping for a fun time spreading the word on another platform.
As a test, Alonzo uploaded one of our video chats to Sound Cloud.
I checked the stats a few moments ago for this test podcast:
- 23,300 plays
- 400 likes
- 22 comments
as of the upload date 17 days ago.
If you haven’t listened to this first episode you can do so here:
Learn more about Alonzo and the services he offers here: