Social Media Outrage: There Is An Alternative

This column (albeit a fairly infrequent one) often seeks to defend digital marketing and, more frequently, social media, mainly because I feel there are preconceptions about the platforms, their use and their users in terms of motives and objectives.

For example, I don’t believe that Mark Zuckerberg set out for world domination as part of the Illuminati; he just happens to have found his place at the top of the pile and now completely sees the potential benefit in staying there.

It’s testament to the impact and general omnipotence of social media that major headlines are caused by tweets and YouTube videos. Of course, ‘my nuclear button is bigger than your nuclear button’ is pretty large in terms of potential negative outcomes.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

Whether Donald Trump is unhinged or not is irrelevant. You can bet your bottom dollar that previous presidents and other world leaders say these things behind closed doors, they just have the political nouse not to utter such things to the masses.

People like me (social media peeps that is) forever harp on about authenticity and being genuine. Here we have someone who, on face value, seems authentic. Is it the message or the manner than causes such outrage? We’ve never had the President of the United States tweet like this. Is it better to see the mind of the man voted into office?

Are people upset that he has a platform? There are calls for his account to be closed as a response to the offence caused. There are precedents and the content does seem to fall foul of the terms of service, so why not?

This week we also saw a YouTube video from Logan Paul showing, what appeared to be a dead body of a suicide victim in a Japanese forest. There is no doubt that the video was in exceptionally poor taste, did nothing to highlight the huge problem of suicide (of which Japan suffers greatest in the Western world) and showed the general immaturity of the video’s creator.

Rightly, reaction was swift and negative. Paul took the video down and then apologised.

The video’s creator must shoulder the responsibility for the video. He will be hurt by an inevitable drop in revenue. Temporarily. After a short spell in the wilderness, the Logang will stay loyal and Logan Paul will continue to build a following that either does not know, or conveniently forgets, about the video.

I’ve seen fellow video creators get incredibly angry at Logan Paul, about how it harms serious, talented YouTubers. But does it really? People are not going to turn away from YouTube because of this video. If anything, it has drawn people’s attention to YouTube, and the amount of content out there in the same way that Trump has probably increased the relevance of Twitter.

Could it be that, actually, outrageous behaviour shines a light on the contrasting content that exists on the platforms? Once you’re on any platform, you will find great producers of material, whether or not you agree with the message.

Perhaps the answer is to spend less time and energy on outrage, writing reams and reams about how disgraceful it is, or even how the specific platform needs to do more to censor information, and more time to creating great content, positive content, content with a high moral value that inspires people? There are people, there needs to be more.

For the record, I believe it is inevitable that regulation will come to social media and broadcasting platforms in just the same way that it exists for other media. I also believe that, just like the banned student comic I was involved in at college that we just took to a printer instead of the school reprographics department, there will always be methods that people with use to circumvent regulations, by inventing new ways to get their message across.