Social Media Power Influencer Spills The Beans On How to Build A Thriving Community On Twitter

Madalyn Sklar is a serial entrepreneur, community builder and leading Twitter marketing expert. She’s ranked the No. 1 Social Media Power Influencer in Houston. Each week Madalyn hosts the #TwitterSmarter Twitter chat that brings together hundreds of people in an active one hour discussion revolving around Twitter marketing. Since launching two years ago, it has reached 4.64 billion impressions. HuffPost named Madalyn one of 50 Women Entrepreneurs to follow in 2017.

Madalyn sat down with i am a brand® CEO, Jamilah Corbitt, to spill the beans on how to grow a tribe of buyers on Twitter.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the discussion.

Get Involved In The Conversation

Twitter is about getting involved in the conversations happening within your industry. Twitter chats are a great way to network with other professionals using the platform. Madalyn hosts #TwitterSmarter every Thursday with a different guest expert each week. To participate, just use the designated hashtag (#) — and if you really want to keep up with the other tweets, sign in to TweetChat.com.

Create Twitter Lists

We’ve all heard the complaints about noisy Twitter timelines — especially if you’re like Madalyn and follow 49k+ people. To swim through the noise, she suggests creating specific Twitter lists to categorize the people you want to connect with.

Join Other Communities

Relationship building is the foundation for creating a tribe of buyers on Twitter. The fastest way to grow your community on the platform, is to join other thriving communities.

Watch the conversation between Madalyn and Jamilah in its entirety below.

Spilling The Beans is a live show on Facebook where some of the hottest entrepreneurs and marketers in the industry spill the beans on how they've built their success, and share practical tips you can start applying immediately. Don’t miss the conversation! Sign up to participate in the next episode and ask your questions live.