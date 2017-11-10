Social Work Is Much More Complex When Working in India

How would you compare the social sector in India to other developing countries? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

The Indian context is vastly different from developed countries, so drawing over-arching comparisons can prove challenging. But here are a few things that seem to stand out when it comes to India and the social sector here.

Complexity and scale of work Given the size and diversity of our population, any attempt at solving social problems needs to be extremely contextualized, considering not just geography, but also socio-cultural norms, language, gender, caste, class, etc. Add to this the sheer number of lives one would have to impact in order to truly make a dent in solving the issue at hand. This problem is uniquely Indian.

Innovation vs Organizational maturity Given the breadth and depth of the problems that need to be solved in varying contexts, the Indian social sector sees a lot more innovation than the West. New programs, business models and approaches are constantly being seeded, piloted and scaled. But what India achieves on innovation and scale of operations, it lags in organizational expertise.

Social organizations in developed countries invest more in organizational strategy, leadership and talent, and fundraising – all areas that most Indian nonprofits are weak at.

Dependence on government machinery and systems Given the challenge with scale, the only way to achieve it is by partnering with the government, because they have the resources and reach to serve the last-mile. This dependence can prove challenging with implementation, program quality, and even innovation (because the government prefers proven models).

Such a great deal of dependence may not be needed to achieve scale in developed economies, in part because numbers are smaller but also because their sectors are more mature and so the potential for scale through partnerships, innovative funding mechanisms, mergers and acquisitions, is higher.

Lack of data Data is extremely limited in the Indian social sector. This makes data and evidence-based driven decision making very difficult. Where there is data, one can’t be certain about how clean it is.

While there are government sources of data, they are often released once in ten years (like the census), or it’s challenging to draw high-level analyses from them by an average nonprofit organization.

It is also not always disaggregated by gender, and there is little alignment of indicators across different data sources which makes it difficult to make sense of what it all means when using it to determine what action to take.

In developed economies, a lot of effort has already gone in to collecting data (both through public and private research organizations), make sense of it, and make it available to the sector.

This is not a comprehensive list by any means, but it’s a starting point.