Software-Defined Storage: Why Now, and What to Look For

IDC Estimates that by 2020, business transactions on the internet – business-to-business and business-to-consumer – will reach 450 billion per day. Organizations of all sizes are adopting cloud-based infrastructure and virtualization technologies, creating a corresponding rise in the need for data storage. Companies need effective solutions that won’t break the budget and offer greater flexibility. Software-defined storage, or SDS, meets these criteria.

Consequently, SDS solutions are predicted to grow 13.5 percent over the 2017-2021 forecast period, with revenues of nearly $16.2 billion in 2021, according to IDC. Enterprise storage spending is shifting from on-premises IT infrastructure toward private, public and hybrid cloud environments and from hardware-defined, dual-controller array designs toward SDS.

However, SDS solutions are not all alike. Due diligence is necessary to make sure that your solution can handle your enterprise workloads before making the switch. Here are elements to look for.

Why SDS?

Just what is software-defined storage, and why use it? SDS solutions have multiple advantages over traditional storage architectures. They can run on commercial, off-the-shelf hardware while delivering better and faster functionality, such as provisioning and de-duplication, via software. SDS offers easier and more intuitive autonomous storage management capabilities that lower administrative costs, offer greater agility and reduced expenditure due to the lower-cost hardware.

Those in charge of purchasing decisions could end up with a lot of marketing hype and less-than-satisfactory solutions barring proper market education of software-defined storage solution capabilities. So, here’s guidance to educate and inform your choices as you look for a truly versatile, cost-efficient, unified solution.

Elements of a successful SDS solution

The future of storage depends on greater flexibility and performance. The horizontally aligned SDS platform will be completely hardware-agnostic as well as fully flash compliant – the keys to SDS’s success.

An SDS solution should contain these elements:

Network-attached storage (NAS): It is very important to have consistency in a scale-out NAS—meaning files are accessible from all nodes at the same time. Look for consistency in the SDS solutions as part of your research.

Hyper-converged capability: Hypervisors must be supported in hybrid cloud solutions, of course. Therefore, the scale-out NAS needs to be able to run as hyper-converged as well.

File features: Thoroughly vet the file-related features you are being offered because many times, the file systems that SDS providers offer are based on freeware and exclude some important features most Windows users are used to. Make sure they include snapshot, quota, antivirus, encryption and tiering.

Caching: SDS solutions need caching devices to increase performance. From a storage solution perspective, both speed and size matter – as well as price. It is also important to protect the data at a higher level by replicating the data to another node before de-staging the data from the cache to the storage layer.

Storing metadata: In this setting, metadata are bits of information that describe the structure of the file system. For example, one metadata file can contain information about what files and folders are contained in a single folder in the file system. That means you will have one metadata file for each folder in your virtual file system. As the virtual file system grows, you will get more and more metadata files. This is a very important piece of the virtual file system, so make sure your prospective solution’s storage layer is based on object store so that you can store all your metadata there. This will ensure good scalability, performance and availability.

Unified storage: For IoT or machine-to-machine transactions and other applications that require extreme scalability and have no performance requirements, object storage is used. It seems to get all the press lately, but it isn’t good at managing unstructured data. That’s why you need file storage to have a truly useful solution. However, you need block and object store as well for a truly unified solution.

Sharing: It is likely, for hybrid cloud users, that separate office locations within an organization need both a private area and an area that they share with other branches. So then, only parts of the file system will be shared with others. Selecting a section of a file system and letting others mount it at any given point in the other file systems provides the flexibility needed to scale the file system – making sure that the synchronization is made at the file system level in order to have a consistent view of the file system across sites. Being able to specify different file encodings at different sites is useful, for example, if one site is used as a backup target.

The search is on

Digital transformation is creating a seismic shift in how companies store their data. They need speed and flexibility at an affordable price. SDS meets these requirements in theory, but solutions must be vetted carefully. Search for a solution that can accommodate all storage types with a unified and scalable approach. Use the guidelines above in your quest to find the best fit for your organization.

