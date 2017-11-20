Solidified.IO’s Solution to Smart Contracts

Hundreds of millions of dollars are being stolen due to coding errors that exist is smart contracts. This is a big issue facing blockchain companies today. There is currently no standardized process to help in the auditing of smart contracts. To those effected it can mean the loss of credibility, money, and a whole lot of time and effort.

Solidified offers complete quality reviews for smart contracts through an extensive network of professional blockchain experts. With innovative and complex blockchain programs, there is always a chance to commit inadvertent mistakes, even by highly qualified professionals. On a standard scale, unit testing is a way to find possible issues with smart contracts and streamline the process. In the case of Solidified, it takes testing to an elevated stage of audit evaluation by crowdsourcing, to ensure the audit process is tamperproof, reliable, and rechecked at multiple levels by professional evaluators.

Solidified incorporates the possibility of community review, by embracing blockchain technology that is held to a high standard based on subjective analytics and a technical score. The process will let the experts verify and review the process at various levels, making rectifications and scanning through checklists of possible defects.

Issues with traditional audits:

Developers often have issues with having to have their project audited. Most of the options that are available to developers are expensive. They also may not give the developer a comprehensive review to ensure that their smart contracts are in proper order. This is because there are no standardized processes for auditing smart contracts.

Security issues with smart contracts:

Decentralized ledgers allow all users to see the smart contract in that blockchain. Like many other computer software programs, blockchain is also vulnerable to security issues, hit with bugs, security lapses, etc. The common problems are ambiguities in smart contract language, attacks on the blockchain network, immutability of bugs, compiler bugs, Ethereum Virtual Machine bugs, lack of central source code documentation, virus attacks, program issues, etc.

In cryptocurrency, smart contracts are used to transact tokens, and, in general, it has the potential to be used in various applications. All execution on a smart contract involves more than one node or a chain of nodes. Like an open website, a smart contract is also open to the public and shall have access to the non-state players. So, when you have your valuable data stored on a common platform, it requires extra protection. It should be tamper-free by providing multilayer protection, making it impregnable by external attacks.

As said earlier, mistakes can happen anytime. Even an experienced developer can make a mistake by oversight or improper cross-validation and trial run. However, developing a bug-free contract is imperative, so that mistakes are not presented to the compiler or on the platform, which will open the door of vulnerability. These mistakes will deter investors. Some common issues are listed below.

Common problems with smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain:

Security vulnerability:

Due to code issues with Parity Wallet Software, Ethereum user funds have been frozen. Parity Wallet handles about 20% of the network. Parity has advised users not to deploy multi-signature wallets until the issues are resolved. The problem happens with the multi-signature functionality of Parity Wallet deployed after July 20.

Payload issues:

At least 15.8% of blockchain contracts have a Transaction-Ordering Dependence bug. In the case of Ethereum, it carries a payload that can activate a smart contract, which will change the status of the contract. The smart contracts are programs (like the one you are using on your system or mobile, which has an element of guarantee), but in the case of a public blockchain, you cannot have such a sense of security. The program in your system can not change from invocation to execution, but in the case of the blockchain, this is a possibility because of the issue of Transaction-Ordering Dependence.

Timestamp dependence bug:

It evolves due to the inaccurate understanding of timekeeping in the smart contract. Your global clock shall have no access to Ethereum. Even though you expect real-time to start running at the time of execution, the contract will use the current timestamp for generating random numbers. Ethereum uses the 'now' variable for accessing the time, which has linked with the time zone of the local miner. Your local miner can manipulate the timestamp. The change of time can be used for the benefit of the miner. In the Run command, it is possible to manipulate the random number, which can imply the future transaction, especially betting contracts.

Mishandling exceptions:

It is attributed to unchecked send as mentioned in the Ethereum Security Audit. If a contract has this bug, an attacker can escalate unexpected behavior from a contract, by generating a call-stack. It can drain the participant's funds.

The reason for these issues in Ethereum smart contracts is due to software design flaws emanating from human error.

What Solidified offers?

● Readily available professional code reviewers

● Advance actions to prevent any potential breakdowns

● Neutral assessment for the offered service

● Inexpensive third-party code audit service

● Transparency of audit results

● Reputable, community-based trust source for smart contracts quality

Solidified has created a platform that uses a crowd based expert review structure to detect bugs and verify the intended meaning of the contract. It has built-in features that help to streamline the patching of bugs by a group of experts. Experts can upvote the most important aspects and highlight the most critical issues, so things get addressed on a priority basis. Solidified offers rewards (ETH) for the experts who find and solve the problems in a project. When a project has been thoroughly reviewed, and the experts can no longer find any issues, it will receive a stamp of approval.

How does this solve my problem?

The structure of crowd-based expert reviews gives you a more thorough verification because multiple people are able to give input. Therefore, this gives you the ability to create a more credible project with fewer issues. This is also more affordable than having a traditional audit done on your work. Most times, developers have to hire coders and have little input into the development of their project. However, coders are not the only route to go. People who are able to see that you have had your project audited through Solidified are more likely to view your project as reputable.