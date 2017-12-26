Solving A Problem: App Connects Homeowners With Lawn Care Professionals

“We had homeowners but not enough vendors for the work. This cost us our reputation with customers due to the fact that they attempted to get their lawns mowed but no one was there to mow it. In the digital world, your competition is a swipe away.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Gene Caballero co-founder of GreenPal which has been described as Uber for lawn care. Their service started in Nashville, Tn but has grown to over 8 states and 15 locations with 2017 revenues over $5m.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I was working at a Fortune 50 tech company doing sales when one of my best friends approached me about starting a business. He had been in the landscaping business his whole life and had grown his company to over 80 employees. At the time we started, 2012, that is the same timeframe that Uber, Lfyt, and AirBnB were getting traction. We knew that if people were willing to rent out a coach they would also order lawn care from an app.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

When we first started, we didn’t have any customer so we knew we needed to manually get homeowners signed up. We spent the entire months of June and July interrupting family get togethers and parties asking people if they would use our service. After getting bit by a dog, being physically threatened by a homeowner, and almost being arrested, we were able to get 100 emails of people who would use our product. Out of those 100, only 6 signed up to use GreenPal. We estimated that we knocked on at least 2000 doors during that time frame.

So what does your company do?

Our app connects homeowners with lawn care needs with local lawn providers.

What makes your business stand out? Can you share a story?

For the homeowner, we are certainly a convenient, easy way to find someone to cut your lawn. For the vendor, GreenPal is helping make their lives better. We are their true operating system for their business—GreenPal gets you more customers, schedules all of them for you, and then makes sure you get paid.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We constantly get thanked by GreenPal vendors for creating something that has made them more money and makes their lives better.

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me before I Started my Business" and why?

-Inappropriate Council and formed incorrect company ($12K mistake) --if you plan taking your company public, make sure you form the correct corporation. We were told that we didn't need to set up a C-Corp in Delaware even though they have the most tax favorable state for this. Even though we are far from going public, its good to know that most investors will only invest in c-corps structured this way.

-Shop built website-We didn't have a technical co-founder so we paid ($85k) for a shop built website that was based on what they thought our customers wanted. It has since been rebuilt by a co-founder (after he went to software school) and the only thing that was kept was the video....$85k for a 1:30 sec video....and no it was not directed by James Cameron.

-Make sure you are solving a Problem--We had homeowners but not enough vendors for the work. This cost us our reputation with customers due to the fact that they attempted to get their lawns mowed but no one was there to mow it. In the digital world, your competition is a swipe away.

-Make sure all co-founders have the time to dedicate to a startup—We had a 4th co-founder that didn’t make the journey. After the first few years, more time needed to be spent on growing GreenPal. Due to family reasons, he was not able to commit as much time as the rest of us and so he had to bow out.

-Get more feedback from strangers before starting your company—After the shop “built” our website, we thought that it would be perfect and that would be it. We didn’t do a single usability text or got feedback from anyone outside of our circle. Getting this info before building or designing anything is crucial. It would have saved us time and money if we would have just simply asked random strangers what they thought about our service.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

Melody McClusky, co founder and CEO of StyleSeat, would be my dream mentor. Coming from a non-technical background and not having any previous experience in the beauty/salon industry, she transformed an analog industry into a digital revolution. She is also very easy on the eyes.