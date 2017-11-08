Some Days Just Are: Featuring Photographers Mark Caceres & Darin Mickey

Some Days Just Are is a collaborative photo series where time dictates narrative. On a selected day two photographers each make one picture per hour from 9:00am - 9:00pm. The results are combined to show the ways in which we're interconnected as humans, and how time is the equalizer. Each photographer operates independently, unaware of what the other is shooting.
Check the archive for previous entries, and follow us on Instagram for news and updates.
Photographers on Saturday, October 21, 2017 were Mark Caceres, shooting in Atlanta, GA and throughout parts of Alabama, and Darin Mickey shooting in the Bronx and Upper Manhattan, NYC.
