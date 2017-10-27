Some People Have A Major Problem With Rihanna's Vogue Arabia Cover

Rihanna’s new Vogue Arabia cover is creating quite a stir.
The “Wild Thoughts” singer, designer and burgeoning beauty mogul is the cover star for the magazine’s November issue. She posted pictures of her two covers, which show her channeling Queen Nefertiti.
Rihanna is a such a fan of the ancient Egyptian queen she even has a Queen Nefertiti tattoo on her torso.
Vogue Arabia announced the Nefertiti-inspired Rihanna shoot in a tweet on Oct. 17.
“Thousands of years apart, two iconic women will finally meet in the pages of Vogue Arabia,” the magazine said.
While most of the singer’s fans were excited about the shoot, others found it problematic. Some people thought the shoot was an example of cultural appropriation, considering Rihanna is from Barbados.
Rihanna has been accused of cultural appropriation before, but she has yet to respond to the accusations stemming from the Vogue Arabia shoot. HuffPost has not received a response to requests for comment from Vogue Arabia or Rihanna.
