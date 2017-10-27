Some People Have A Major Problem With Rihanna's Vogue Arabia Cover

Rihanna’s new Vogue Arabia cover is creating quite a stir.

The “Wild Thoughts” singer, designer and burgeoning beauty mogul is the cover star for the magazine’s November issue. She posted pictures of her two covers, which show her channeling Queen Nefertiti.

Rihanna is a such a fan of the ancient Egyptian queen she even has a Queen Nefertiti tattoo on her torso.

Vogue Arabia announced the Nefertiti-inspired Rihanna shoot in a tweet on Oct. 17.

“Thousands of years apart, two iconic women will finally meet in the pages of Vogue Arabia,” the magazine said.

Thousands of years apart, two iconic women will finally meet in the pages of Vogue Arabia. #VogueArabiaXRihanna pic.twitter.com/m9qpKMPbNt — Vogue Arabia (@VogueArabia) October 17, 2017

While most of the singer’s fans were excited about the shoot, others found it problematic. Some people thought the shoot was an example of cultural appropriation, considering Rihanna is from Barbados.

isn’t this culture appropriation? — hayley 🦄 (@hayleymaraj) October 18, 2017

Yes it is. The double standard in this country is astonishing. — Cylus Cox, BS, ICADC (@DrFatalThumbs) October 27, 2017

Y’all flipped shit when Gigi Hadid (an ARAB) was on the cover. Rihana is not Arab. This is culture appropriation — FUCK TRUMP🇺🇸 (@hillary_for_USA) October 27, 2017

Cultural appropriation, damn. — Dan 🌐 (@megadrivedan) October 27, 2017

Ignoring the MANY cultural issues here, she looks nothing like the powerful #Nefertiti and these photos aren't helping👎#VogueArabiaXRihanna pic.twitter.com/dBztEm8lkJ — Elizabeth King (@ElizabethKing) October 27, 2017