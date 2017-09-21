Someone Is Dubbing Songs Over That Creepy Dancing Scene From ‘It’

The film “It” is undeniably scary.

But it also had some surprisingly funny moments.

One Twitter account is taking the idea of finding the humor in horror with the appropriately named Pennywise Dances.

The account features random songs dubbed over a frightening scene from “It” in which Pennywise the clown (Bill Skarsgård) dances in an attempt to terrify one of the main characters, Beverly (Sophia Lillis).

Pennywise Dances has been busting out these sweet mashups since Sept. 12, just days after the hit horror film’s U.S. release on Sept. 8.

Check out the funniest below.

Cotton Eye Joe pic.twitter.com/nCiSk4c2Iz — Pennywise Dancing (@Pennywise_Dance) September 12, 2017

Franzl Lang Yodelling pic.twitter.com/6Aw2Sd9smH — Pennywise Dancing (@Pennywise_Dance) September 12, 2017