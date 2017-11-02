Sometimes a Dream Deferred Turns Into an Entirely Different Reality

We’ve all heard stories of teenage moms having their plans for college, careers and life derailed by an unexpected pregnancy and the responsibility of caring for an infant, when they are barely more than adolescents themselves. There have been reality shows and documentaries a plenty to show how hard life can be for girls who are left holding the baby when birth control fails or is forgotten in the heat of the moment. Rarely do we hear the stories of teenage single fathers who step up and take all of the responsibility for raising their baby themselves. I recently met a man who did exactly that when he was a teenager; and I was so inspired by his story that I asked for an interview.

When Mike Martin was 19 years old, he planned to go to business school. His father owned a Honda Dealership in the small town of Fort St. John, British Columbia. He grew up with an inside view on business and dreamed of someday having a business of his own. Shortly after moving to Kelowna for school, he found out that his also teenage girlfriend at the time was pregnant. So he moved back home to Fort Saint John, where he was granted sole custody of his son and started adjusting to life as a single father. His family rallied around him and his infant son. His father gave him a job in the family dealership. First, he became a salesman then eventually took over the showroom and purchasing as well. The business expanded from cars and trucks to include quads, motorcycles, dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and even boats. His father taught him all he knew about business and encouraged him to read Dale Carnegie books and the take courses as well.

At one point, Mike and his cousin talked about finding a way to buy their fathers out so they could take over the family dealership business. However, Mike also felt a draw to see more of the world than just the tiny town of Fort Saint John. He was still young and wanted to do more and see more. He tried his hand at working in t he oilfield for 4 years and while the money was good, the long hours away from his family of five and working conditions were less than ideal. He eventually moved to Kelowna again, took a job at Parker’s Chrysler dealership in Penticton BC, and got back to his car sales roots, before the idea of working online took hold.

At first when he thought about trying to create a business online, Mike was pretty skeptical. “I tried doing Amway once when I was younger, but I didn’t want to sell those products so I left pretty quickly.” He laughed at the memory of what he and many others thought of network and affiliate marketing at the time.

As he dug in and learnt more about what drives online sales, he realized just how valuable his real world sales experience could be. So many people who decide they want to work online do it because they want to leave a dead end job or to have the freedom to travel. But a lot of the jobs people want to leave never gave them sales experience in the first place. However, learning to become an affiliate marketer doesn’t necessarily require sales experience. Even those with no prior experience can see success, especially with a mentor like Mike to show them the way. Everywhere we turn online, we are all inundated with so much information and so many people wanting our attention at all times. The tactics that work to engage interest, build relationships and trust, and the ability to close a sale in the real world can translate into similar success online as well.