Sometimes I Think Anyone Can Be a Therapist

Sometimes I believe that anyone can be a therapist. The reason for this is that the credentials for a therapist are different from a psychologist’s. A psychologist is someone who has gone through extensive clinical training and holds a PhD or PsyD. Psychologists conduct research and are trained to treat clinical diagnoses such as Borderline Personality Disorder, Major Depressive Disorder, or Panic Disorder for example. Whereas therapists can treat people for a variety of mental health issues as well as situational ones. Then there are psychiatrists who are an entirely different clinician. They are trained to prescribe medication to manage mental health issues.

I remember times that I was searching for a therapist and wondering what their credentials were. I discovered when I was working with a gestalt therapist that she wasn’t trained in psychology. I asked her what her degree was in and although I can’t remember her exact response, I know that it was in something entirely unrelated to psychology. It may have been in literature or history but definitely not psychology. She was a good enough therapist, but I felt like she wasn’t qualified to treat my high levels of anxiety because she didn’t have the expertise or clinical training to work with people that have that diagnosis.

I’ve tried many different types of therapy and have found CBT or behavioral-based treatments are the most effective for my needs. However, when I would research which therapists I was interested in seeing, one of the red flags was when the therapist said that the type of therapy they practiced was “eclectic.” To me, that sounds like a clinician who is unfocused. I want to see a provider who has a particular style and a way of working with their clients. That’s one of the reasons that I don’t particularly like working with a “therapist” and would rather see a psychologist, because:

1. A psychologist has more expertise dealing with mental illness and

2. Therapists don’t have to achieve the same level of education and training that psychologists do.

The training of the clinical professional that treats me is important to me. I want to make sure they know what they’re doing. I want that person to understand what I’m going through both from an empathetic standpoint as well as a clinical one. I have the best shot at living a happy and more fulfilled life if I am being appropriately treated for my mental health issues by someone who knows what they are and the right way to treat them, and that person is a psychologist.

A therapist could have a degree in fashion and not know anything about anxiety or depression. That isn’t always the case, but theoretically it could happen. The same goes for a life coach, there are few qualifications to become a life coach from what I’ve seen. However, I have worked with an incredible life coach who helped me break through some emotional barriers.

A degree doesn’t neccesarily make you a good clinician

Just because you have a PhD doesn’t mean that you are a good psychologist or that you’re actually capable of helping people. I’ve seen some psychologists that have made me feel worse. Additionally, I’m certain that there are therapists out there who are capable of helping people get through some rough times in their lives.

There are so many different kinds of therapy that can help us when we are dealing with mental health issues. It’s a matter of finding the right person to help you with your problems or life challenges. I’m confident that there’s someone out there who is able to help you achieve wellness, and you can find that person.