Sometimes You Just Have To Say "F_CK IT"

You can never underestimate the importance of coming together and sharing the stories of people facing adversity head on and overcoming it, and that is exactly what we are doing with our F_CKIT documentary.

Hart2Hart Productions F_CKIT Documentary Featuring - Heather Unruh, Kate Clinton, David Josef, Daniel James Forrester, Jim Buff, Skye Beckett, Alli Baldwin, Ilene Mitnick, Ashley Daniel, Ann Mason, BJ White, Kari Engen, Debbie Clarke, Karen Lang, Norma Stewart Heath, Caroline and Laurie Hart

When we see people from all walks of life we only see the face they choose to put on in public, we don’t know what is hidden inside. This is currently becoming glaringly obvious as courageous women and men, are stepping forward about being sexually abused by Weinstein and now Spacey, having kept this secret for years, this is their F_CKIT moment. But the truth is we all reach that F_CKIT point in our lives, that breaking point where you can stay and do nothing about it, or you find your inner strength, pull yourself together and say F_CKIT! I’ve got to fight this. My wife, Laurie and I certainly did, we were forced into a very public fight to have our marriage recognized as a bi-national lesbian couple. We fought not only for our marriage but for all the LGBTQ community, our voices echoed loudly all the way to the judiciary committee in Washington DC, in support of the repeal of DOMA (Defense of Marriage Act) and our story “HART” is now in development for a feature film.

Hart/Sensorium Caroline and Laurie Hart - HART Movie

During our continued activism and the making of the F_CKIT documentary, we have seen firsthand how ordinary citizens can become extraordinary, with strength, support and persistence anyone and everyone can make a difference! We have heard some incredible stories not only from people in the LGBTQ community but women too, people overcoming the most desperate heartbreaking life situations. Even though our marriage is now recognized, and I have my green card their stories have kept us fighting, from the young gay school boy being bullied to the point of being suicidal to the female journalist fighting for gender equality and equal pay.

F_CKIT Documentary Heather Unruh

Everyone has a powerful story and as we know the importance of sharing our story, so we wanted to share their stories, to inspire others and prove that if you believe in something strongly enough you can literally do anything! We set this in motion over the summer, our production company, Hart2Hart Productions, teamed up with Sensorium Pictures and produced the upcoming documentary F_CKIT. The documentary is a prelude to “HART” and it will give you a sneak peek into our lives and also other people we found exceptionally inspiring.

It was such an honor when, so many people instantly agreed to take part in F_CKIT, from 4-time Emmy Award winning journalist Heather Unruh, political comedian Kate Clinton, world class fashion designer David Josef to Vietnam Vet Daniel James Forester and drag artists extraordinaire Jim Buff and Skye Beckett, to name just a few. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in this documentary, you are ALL truly inspirational.

“As we interviewed people and they told us their stories, it wasn’t just a story, more like a lifelong friend telling you some of the most painful and glorious times of their lives. It was so profound, these stories moved us. You too can make a stand! Be the difference, be a better human” Said Laurie Hart.

Caroline and Laurie Hart - HRC Rally - Provincetown

Something we are particularly grateful for is being granted permission to film inside the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) store in Provincetown, thanks to the work of Cathy Reno Brouillet for making it possible. As members of the HRC we’ve seen the tremendous work they do for the LGBTQ community, including their #LoveConquersHate campaign and we wanted to show our public allegiance to them in our F_CKIT documentary. During the filming we took part in the HRC summer of action and rallied in support of transgender rights in the military. As we continue to face uncertain times with the current #LicenseToDiscriminate making the headlines, it’s crucial to know that people are there for you and the HRC are always there powering ahead getting our voices heard. We hope our documentary will help drive home the fact that no one should be discriminated against and we can overcome!

