People Hope Ann Curry Is Basking In The Glow Of Matt Lauer Being Fired

The first thing that popped into many people’s heads upon hearing the news that Matt Lauer has been fired from the “Today” show was Ann Curry.

And for many on Twitter, the very next thing that came to mind was the word “karma.”

When I heard about Matt Lauer, I immediately thought about Ann Curry. He was awful to her. Karma is a bitch.

On Wednesday, NBC announced that the longtime “Today” host had been fired following allegations of workplace misconduct. The termination reminded many of Lauer’s relationship with former co-host Curry and the role he played in her departure from the show in 2012.

According to a report by New York Magazine, the two morning co-hosts did not get along. Lauer apparently did not like Curry and didn’t put any real effort into improving their awkward on-air interactions.

According to The New York Times, Curry also felt a “boys’ club atmosphere behind the scenes at ‘Today’ undermined her from the start.” She told those close to her that her last few months at the job felt like “professional torture.”

Curry was allegedly fired from “Today” because the show’s ratings had fallen behind rival “Good Morning America.” But internal research reportedly found that when the two were onscreen together, it was Lauer who was less appealing to viewers, not Curry.

“He was looking aloof, a little bit holier-than-thou, and pompous,” a former NBC executive who viewed the research told New York Magazine.

When Curry announced her departure on air, she openly wept and turned away from Lauer.

It was a moment etched in many viewers’ memories.

In response to Lauer’s firing, Curry told People on Wednesday afternoon, “I’m still really processing it.”

“The women’s movement got us into the workplace, but it didn’t make us safe once we got there,” she said in regards to the allegations surrounding Lauer. “And the battle lines are now clear. We need to move this revolution forward and make our workplaces safe. Corporate America is quite clearly failing to do so, and unless it does something to change that, we need to keep doing more ourselves.”

Before Curry publicly responded, people on Twitter were imagining her reaction to the news of Lauer's firing, with many using the phrase "Somewhere, Ann Curry ..." to express their own karma-is-a-bitch fantasies.

A representative for Curry did not respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.