Sonia Sotomayor Dresses Up In Support Of Yankees Star Aaron Judge

This judge is definitely showing some bias.

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, a Bronx native, showed love for her hometown by dressing up in support of her home team on Thursday, when the New York Yankees played their arch-rivals, the Boston Red Sox.

Sotomayor showed up at Yankees Stadium in judicial robes to give some love to rookie Aaron Judge.

It’s pretty obvious why the justice was giving the Yankees newbie so much love.

Rich Schultz via Getty Images

Sotomayor’s support bolstered fan morale after the team lost its previous two games to the Cleveland Indians.

It was also a boost for Judge. The 25-year-old has been in a slump and has dropped in the batting lineup.

Judge began his first full season on the team at a great pace. Fans were instantly drawn to the power hitter’s repeated home runs. The outfielder led the American League with 37 home runs, but had a batting average of .181 going into Thursday’s game.

Sonia Sotomayor is very excited about Aaron Judge's walk pic.twitter.com/RUwad4xiCU — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) August 31, 2017