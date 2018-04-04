Mississippi Sonic Won't Serve Stoners Toking In The Drive-Thru

A Sonic restaurant in Gulfport, Mississippi, is hoping to weed out a certain part of its customer base: Stoners who get high in the drive-thru.

Apparently, employees aren’t stoked about serving customers stinking of pot smoke, so they decided to toke — er, take — matters into their own hands.

Two weeks ago, employees posted a sign in a window warning cannabis-consuming customers not to get baked in the drive-thru lane.

The sign reads:

ATTENTION! If you are smoking weed in the drive thru you will not be served! Please show some common courtesy and smoke and air out before pulling up to order.

Please stop smoking weed in the drive-thru, Gulfport restaurant asks: https://t.co/sL3TOhHWaN pic.twitter.com/RoIx17XmtQ — Sun Herald (@sunherald) March 30, 2018

Store manager Yasman Freeman told the Biloxi Sun Herald that the final straw came about two weeks ago when a customer blew pot smoke at an underage employee working the drive-thru window.

It seems to be working: Freeman said the sign seems to have reduced some of the wacky weed aromas that used to waft from customer cars.

But there’s been an increase of other activity, she admits.

“There have also been a lot of pictures (of the sign) taken,” she said.

Mississippi is one of 22 states that have decriminalized possession of small amounts of marijuana. In February, lawmakers in the capital city of Jackson voted to make fines for first-time possession even lower than state guidelines.

There’s no word on whether signs like Sonic’s Gulfport location will become a fixture at other locations, but Eater’s Greg Morabito rightly noted that a place that serves footlong chili cheese dogs, jalapeño poppers, and breakfast burritos is bound to attract weed smokers.