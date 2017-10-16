Lee Foss and Lee Curtiss have collaborated on the new single, “Drifting,” featuring a soulful vocal performance by Spencer Nezey. Released this past Friday, the single features three remixes - including a standout rework from Australian producer Sonny Fodera. Sonny Fodera was one of the first artists to release on Foss’s Repopulate Mars label, which makes him the ideal person to interview Lee Foss about his new track, growing up in Chicago, and what would be on his playlist on the way to Mars. Check out the single and interview below.

Sonny Fodera: I was honoured to be one of the first artists on Repopulate Mars with the Repopulation EP back in 2016. What have been some of your proudest moments for the label since then?

Lee Foss: Cheers mate, it was an honor to have you and MK (dusting off his 4th Measure Men guise) do the first EP and I think it gave us a great launch. In the year and a half since we launched we’ve had a lot of proud moments and I’m proud of every single release but a couple that stand out were Data Transmission naming us the #2 label of the year in their top 40 labels of 2016 poll and Detlef’s Swagon reaching #1 overall on Beatport and streaming more than 2 million times on Spotify.

Sonny: You’ve been djing the U.S. for over a decade, since back before house music entered its current cycle of mainstream accessibility over there. How have you seen the scene changing over time? Are there any downsides?

Lee: I would say electronic music is much bigger and house and techno scenes have definitely grown… Places like NYC have tons of underground house and techno parties every weekend, all packed when even 6-7 years ago a couple of parties competing would have struggled.

I don’t love or even like most of the music that the average person automatically associates with dance music (when an American asks what i do, and i say i’m a dj they usually say… “oh EDM?”) but its not like i liked the gateway genres like trance and euro that existed before it.

If American kids are going to raves in their late teens listening to EDM then they are far more likely to listen to house by their early 20’s and thats great as in the past they might start listening to trance or cheesy club music in their early 20’s and graduate to house and techno in their mid to late 20s if they were even still clubbing. The more people listening to electronic music the more work there is djing and music being consumed so i’d say its all a good thing.

S: I moved to London from Australia, and you’ve lived between both London and LA - what is it about the UK’s capital city that drew you to it?

L: The people. London has a wonderful music scene and draws young people from all over the world and the afterparty scene is always burgeoning and growing new scenes and promoters. I love the art and fashion and architecture but its the people that keep me coming back to London… they have great craic and they know great music.

S: When I was growing up in Australia, there wasn’t that much on offer in terms of electronic music so my first time seeing artists like Derrick Carter made a huge impact on me. You grew up in the birthplace of house though, Chicago - do you think that influenced you?

L: Absolutely - growing up in Chicago and hearing the second generation of Chicago house artists like Derrick Carter, Green Velvet, DJ Heather, Diz, maze in raves and underground parties were all a huge advantage for me and had a big impact… most Americans in the late 90’s and 2000’s started out listening to trance and euro if they listened to dance music but i was drawn in to house music right away and to its roots in disco, which i learned as much as possible about. It shared some of the sampling ethos of the 90’s Hip Hop that i grew up on and i think it definitely gave me a head start to being different from most american’s my age.

S: I started as a hip hop DJ, was it always about house for you or do you have other genres you’re interested in?

L: I started out listening to hip hop and earned most of my living as a hip hop dj (as well as disco/boogie/funk and house but hip hop was the bread earner). I think djing as much as possible is important when you are starting out.

My passion was djing house music but it was hard to earn a living in Chicago doing it, and hip hop was a great way to tie in one of my passions and skill sets and do it a little different from the hip hop djs that were already out there; compiling all that classic hip hop and R&B music really helped dial in the style of my first house releases.

S: I really enjoy bringing my music loves together by doing remixes and edits of hip hop or grime tracks - what’s the weirdest or most challenging remix you’ve ever worked on?

L: I mean they are always challenging if you don’t like the song or the parts… but as my mom said if you don’t have anything nice to say don’t say anything at all…

One of my favorite remixes I’ve done was my remix of Ali Live ‘Moscow Girl'… i really took my time with it and built it into something completely different and it also opened the door to Ali starting to work with Jamie and I towards Hot Natured. On another note i recently did an edit of Future 'Mask Off' in that hip hop edit vein that i really like.

S: On that topic, we’ve got my remix coming out of your latest one, ‘Drifting’. How did you get started in the studio on this track?

L: That is a collaboration with Lee Curtiss that started in another more techno direction with a crazy dark arpeggiation but the next time we worked on it as we started to create more sections of the song and played some chords we liked we brought in our friend Spencer Nezey to sing on in it. He was singing some amazing melodies that we started building and writing around and the song turned into more and more of a vocal deep house bomb… i do think the original kept some techno depth but it just goes to show how much a song can change from one session to the next.

Your remix absolutely knocked it out the park as a beautiful deep house anthem and focused on the best parts of the chords and vocals.

S: It was great playing the Repopulate Mars party at this year’s Miami Music Week - thanks for inviting me! Have you got any plans to expand the events outside of the states?

L: I did a Repopulate Mars show in London and we definitely plan to continue to expand but i want to make sure that i’m still able to incorporate the production and alien dancers at the level i’m able to do it in the USA - it's not always an expense that promoters overseas can take on or that i can trust them to handle themselves but i have big plans for the brand and i think down the line Repopulate Mars will be all over the world at a very high production level and be a true immersive experience.

S: You’ve got supporters from clubbers in Europe, North and South America and even recently played gigs in India and Japan. What advice would you give to other DJs wanting to reach a wider global audience? Do you think the popular sounds differ across the continents?

L: I think great music translates anywhere … you definitely have to expect when you go to a new region that the fees will be lower to start but people will appreciate that you came and if you kill it you’ll have a ton of new fans and be asked to come back regularly.

I think it’s important not to pander or try to change your sound too much to a location but a few songs that reference local culture are a great idea… like playing a house music song with traditional Indian music in it that you like whilst in india, or a song with a Cumbria sample in South America… the trick there is to find one that you like that would fit into your set anyway… these little things go a long way.

S: When you launched Repopulate Mars as a new label you described it as being a home for “alien funk for the generation that will Repopulate Mars”. What would you listen to as the soundtrack to the rocket journey there?

Jamie Jones - Mars

Lee Foss - Life on Mars

Jay Sean - Mars

Soundtrack - Total Recall

David Bowie - Life On Mars?

John Coltrane - Mars

Lee Foss & Lee Curtiss feat. Spencer Nezey - Drifting (Sonny Fodera Remix)