Soon, cryptotraders will invest in space stations and Mars colonies

We are in the cryptocurrency era, and everyone knows that. Maybe not everyone, but almost everyone with some access to the internet must have heard about Bitcoin or any of the many coins out there.

Better put, unless you've been heavily anesthetized for the last few months, you will have noticed that the world has gone completely bitcoin crazy. Literally, the whole world - from South Korean students checking bitcoin prices between classes, to everyone being experts eagerly seeking attention with tulip mania comparisons.

And now the public seems to have discovered other cryptocurrencies as well, with Ethereum and Litecoin doubling and quadrupling in the last couple of days. There's certainly no shortage of new tokens and coins either, with reportedly 500 new blockchain projects launched in the fourth quarter alone.

The threshold to investing in digital money has gone down, and it had of course to happen: Now virtual kittens have also gone blockchain. Don't mess with kittens! Not now and not ever.

There seems to be a new trend arising from all of this: Aside from cryptocurrency coins and tokens, a proven will to invest in virtual items and assets backed by blockchains has emerged.

In August, Virtual Reality world Decentraland - reminiscent of an early stage Second Life - raised $24 million in an ICO that lasted only 35 seconds. Since the beginning of this month, it's in-game token has risen 1,000% - enough to make Bitcoins rise look somewhat feeble. In Decentraland, you can buy virtual land plots that can also be developed.

From kittens and land plots, blockchain assets are now moving into space. The game company Artplant, who previously created the Battlestar Galactica Online MMO, just announced the impressively sounding virtual galaxy MMO blockchain Parsec Frontiers. Since all assets are stored on the game's blockchain, this means cryptotraders will soon be able to trade space stations and mining colonies on faraway planets on open exchanges.

People have been buying equipment and resources in online games and virtual worlds for 20 years, but blockchain seem to offer two important advantages over traditional games and online worlds: Complete transparency of existing assets which certifies ownership without relying on a game company, and ease of moving money into and out of the game. If you ever tried selling your gold and objects from World of Warcraft, you can appreciate that.

So dear, virtual just got a new definition and we have to thank the cryptocurrency frenzy for that new meaning. Both newcomers and veteran crpto traders know that this is the time to jump into the game. Before now, there have been enthusiasts of virtual reality, and lately, enthusiasts of cryptocurrency. However, this new trend means that those folks who are big fans of crypto-trading and virtual reality can now kill two birds with one stone while having fun the whole time.