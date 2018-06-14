Sophia Bush Admits She Didn't Really Want To Marry Chad Michael Murray

There might be only one Tree Hill, but there are two sides to every story, and so it goes for exes Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray.

The former co-stars, who met on the set of the teen drama“One Tree Hill,” tied the knot in 2005 during the show’s second season after being engaged for less than a year. The show would far outlast their marriage, with the two calling it quits five months later, despite playing love interests for seasons to come.

Bush, who has been reluctant to comment on her divorce in the past, revisited the relationship during an interview with Andy Cohen on his “Radio Andy” Sirius XM show on Wednesday ― but rather than putting speculation to rest, the interview stirred up more drama.

“Everybody’s been 22 and stupid,” Bush told the talk show host. “It was not a thing I actually really wanted to do.”

When Cohen asked her to explain why she’d get married if she didn’t want to, the actress said she felt pressured, given the responsibilities she felt on the show.

“Because how do you let everybody down ... when you have bosses telling you that you’re the only person who gets a person to work on time, and 200 people either get to see their kids at night or they don’t because our days start on time?” Bush asked.

“Life is always loaded,” she continued. “Hilarie [Burton] and I used to laugh and we were like, ‘If we had a behind-the-scenes show, the drama would be so much fucking better than the drama that the writers write.’”

In November, Bush and a handful of her “One Tree Hill” co-stars released a joint statement accusing series creator Mark Schwahn of inappropriate sexual conduct. After the allegations surfaced, Schwahn was promptly fired from his current series, “The Royals,” which airs on the E! network.

While Bush said she understands why fans are fascinated with her romantic history, she expressed some frustration that “people won’t let it go.”

Fred Prouser / Reuters Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush pose at the premiere of his new film "House of Wax" in Los Angeles on April 26, 2005. They were married at the time.

Murray, who’s now married to another former co-star, Sarah Roemer, apparently caught wind of his ex-wife’s comments and issued a statement of his own to People, calling Bush’s account “ludicrous.”

“Chad conducts himself in a completely professional manner and would never marry for any reason but love,” a statement from his representative said. “Thirteen years since his divorce from Sophia, he has a very happy family life with his wife and children.”

“He has completely moved on and doesn’t feel the need to engage in this type of behavior,” the statement added.

Bush seemingly addressed the back-and-forth with Murray in a series of tweets on Wednesday, apologizing for any hurt feelings, but accusing “gossip rags” of taking her words out of context. “I was making fun of MYSELF,” she wrote.

When you’re taking the piss out of yourself - b/c people can’t let the past go & you really wish they would - & gossip rags try to turn it into inappropriate drama rather than self-deprication. Don’t twist people’s words, y’all. If it wasn’t clear, I was making fun of MYSELF. — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) June 13, 2018

And if all the years that have passed haven’t made it WILDLY clear that we’re all grown ups who’ve become the best versions of ourselves, then I just don’t know what to say. And PS, if my teasing MYSELF on the radio today — for my past — hurt anyone’s feelings, I am sorry. https://t.co/K3VkUVP3pk — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) June 13, 2018