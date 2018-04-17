Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got engaged last year, after a little more than a year of dating.

Though the “Games of Thrones” actress is very excited about her upcoming nuptials, she recently told Marie Claire why she doesn’t like to think of marriage as an accomplishment.

“There’s this weird misconception that being married is the greatest thing that’ll ever happen to you,” Turner said. “But I’ve always found that my career is something I work for, and when I achieve something, there’s a sense that this is the greatest thing I’ll do in my life.”

She added: “It’s lovely to be engaged. Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I’d find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There’s a sense of peace that comes with finding your person. But there’s a drive that comes with your career.”

Turner and Jonas announced their engagement in October with matching Instagram photos of the “GOT” actress wearing a gorgeous ring on finger. “I said yes,” Turner wrote in the caption on her page. Jonas, a musician, captioned his version of the picture: “She said yes.”

The two keep their romance relatively private. They often avoid red carpet appearances together and gushy social media posts.