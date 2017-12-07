Sophie Turner Burns Bright In These First-Look Images Of ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’

The “Dark Phoenix” will rise again in the next installment of Marvel’s “X-Men.”

On Thursday, Entertainment Weekly revealed images of “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner transformed into the character as part of their “First Look” issue.

Turner’s Jean Grey will pick up the storyline from the ashes of the poorly received 2006 film “X-Men: The Last Stand.”

“X-Men: Dark Phoenix” will be set in 1992, a decade after the events of the franchise’s previous installment, 2016′s “X-Men: Apocalypse.” This new film, set to premiere Nov. 2, 2018, will explore a darker side of the mutant heroine’s powerful mind.

Producer Simon Kinberg and the cast gave EW some insight into the project. In the upcoming film, the Phoenix, a malevolent force within Jean, is awakened after a solar flare hits the X-Jet during a space mission.

“The Dark Phoenix” isn’t the only highly anticipated project the actress can look forward to.

Turner spoke about the final season of “Game of Thrones” and her career after the hit show ends in a Thursday interview with Variety. She also revealed Season 8 would not arrive until 2019.

“My standards have definitely been raised. It’s a blessing and a curse, ‘Game of Thrones’ being my first job and working with such incredible scripts and such incredible veteran actors, and working with the best crew,” she said. “It makes you a bit of a snob, I think.”

“I kind of want to do everything,” Turner later added. “I feel this sense that everything is over ‘Game of Thrones’-wise. I have nothing to lose right now, because I don’t have ‘Game of Thrones’ anymore. I’m kind of born again, because I’m at a different stage of my career now — not necessarily at a higher level, I just find myself at a different version of my career. So I’m going to try my hand at everything.”