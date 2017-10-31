I’m sorry. I’m NOT Sorry!

Rough experiences are inevitable.

Why do you hide? You cycle through your journey while society teaches you to hide from it. Keep it bottled up. Pretend it didn’t happen. Pain is part of our process. After enduring pain, we gain the information needed to go forward in perusing our passions and claiming our destinies. If we’re too paralyzed with guilt, and too ashamed to talk about it, the spirit of the past has power over us. In the event that you’re stuck in a whirlwind of guilt, and you’re unsure of how to move forward, try these things first.

1. You don’t owe anyone anything. Apologize once. That’s it. My hang up was alcoholism. The disease led me to very significant lows which caused those around me to witness the depths of my illness. Making amends with those who saw me within my spiral was necessary. Yet, the experience doesn’t make me a subject of constant ridicule. Unfortunately, there are those who will attempt to use our past to spread chaos and confusion into our lives.

2. Embrace your story! Whether you accept it or not, your story is a part of you. You can allow it to be a black shadow in your past, or you can let it be an intricate part of your future.

3. Turn your mess into a message. Your experiences are the powerful tools that make you who you are at this moment. Use your setbacks and your talents to help others through your words, artwork, speaking voice, etc. Look at it like this; the fire that you go through is put there sometimes to redefine you for a greater purpose.

4. Let it go. Stop carrying your past like useless luggage. Instead, look at it as powerful information for the use of fueling your life to the next level. If it’s not for progression purposes, stop allowing people to drag you back into “remember when”.

5. People need you. There are people who are going through the same experience that you met at this very moment. Can you imagine the pain and heartache they are feeling? Believe me, it would be refreshing to hear your story of coming out on the other side. The golden opportunity is there to create a great testimony. Your experiences have equipped you with a power that can inspire others to move past turmoil.